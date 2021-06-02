To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are delighted to present our May 2021 edition of The
CLOser.
This edition includes:
- US and European CLO Market Reviews
- LISTed - A Global Listings Update
- The Impact of LIBOR's Discontinuation on CLOs and
Securitisations
- Infrastructure and Project Financing CLOs
- ESG Investing - A Vehicle for Change
- Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look
We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and
informative!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Worldwide
Cayman Is Not A Tax Haven!
Cayman Finance
The Cayman Islands is a transparent, tax-neutral jurisdiction – not a tax haven. The jurisdiction's model of tax neutrality for financial services business has long been misunderstood...
Interest And Islamic Banking
Middle East Legal Services
In this article we shall attempt to outline the definition of interest, so called( Riba) under the Sharia or Islamic law , followed by a short survey of the laws of some Arab countries which have prohibited or permitted charging interest.
Mauritius Africa's Philanthropy Hub
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
As private giving from countries around the world is on the rise, Assad Abdullatiff, Managing Director of Axis Fiduciary Ltd, sees opportunities for Mauritius to become a jurisdiction of choice for the structuring and professional management ...