We are delighted to present our May 2021 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes: 

  • US and European CLO Market Reviews 
  • LISTed - A Global Listings Update 
  • The Impact of LIBOR's Discontinuation on CLOs and Securitisations 
  • Infrastructure and Project Financing CLOs 
  • ESG Investing - A Vehicle for Change 
  • Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative! 

1075390a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.