The Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association (CIRCA) recently held its all members meeting, announcing new leadership positions for 2024.

The board of directors and management committee will be chaired by David C. Self of CIBC Cayman Re, with Greg Mitchell of Aureum Re serving as vice chair.

Self outlined that CIRCA's priorities for 2024 are "to build on the momentum created in 2023" by:

expanding our presence at international conferences and hosting CIRCA's inaugural reinsurance conference '[Re]Connect',

strengthening our partnerships with Cayman Finance and Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) by collaborating on shared priorities that help grow the reinsurance sector in Cayman and the jurisdiction's reputation internationally,

growing our membership to deepen the involvement of full and associate member firms, and

continuing to expand our cooperation and collaboration with Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) to support the sector's growth and its increasing complexity.

He extended appreciation to Graham Mackay who served as the 2023 chair, and "saw CIRCA through a busy year of growth and excitement."

CIRCA has several committees, established to achieve the association's goals as the voice of commercial reinsurance companies in the Cayman Islands.

CIRCA's marketing committee is chaired by Steve Papciak of North End Re. The social and community outreach committee is chaired by Isaac Espinoza of Root Insurance, with Owen McLaughlin of Aureum Re serving as cice chair. The association's membership committee is chaired by Pratish Modi of Knighthead Annuity and Life Assurance Company, with Erik Fell of Ascendant Re as vice chair. The regulatory committee is chaired by Sehli Dube of North End Re, while Rachel Funk of Aureum Re is serving as Vice Chair. And Faramarz Romer of Greenlight Re will continue to serve as CIRCA's Treasurer.

