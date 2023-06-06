Cayman Islands:
New CIMA Rule And Statement Of Guidance On Reinsurance Arrangements
CIMA published yesterday (31 May) a revised rule and guidance
addressed to insurers and registered PICs licensed by CIMA that use
outward reinsurance. These introduce certain new requirements and
clarify CIMA's expectations on complying with their existing
regulatory obligations. The majority of the revisions are CIMA
clarifications. Although the implementation timeline is 26 May
2024, CIMA expects in-scope firms to commence putting arrangements
in place in order to be able to satisfy these requirements from 26
May 2024 onwards.
A copy of the revised rule and guidance is available here.
