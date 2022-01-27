The Appleby Cayman Real Estate team continue to prove themselves as leaders of the industry, remaining the only firm to be recognised as Band 1 in real estate in the Cayman Islands in both the Chambers Global and Legal 500 rankings.

The independent legal directories recognise the high regard for our team in the industry, and praised our expertise in large-scale development and finance projects involving residential, commercial, retail and tourism real estate. Our team's experience and excellent client service were noted, with a client commenting, "The responsiveness and display of knowledge and experience are impressive strengths that make Appleby stand out. They always provide a detailed response that is easily understood. "Another source stated: "I think their main strength is having the combined reputation, knowledge and experience to be able to deal with very complex and bespoke matters."

Norman Klein, the Cayman Managing Partner and Group Head of the Property department has once again been ranked Band 1 by Chambers Global as well as held out as a "Leading Individual" in Legal500, praised for his "thoughtful and considered advice, as well as his encyclopedic mind for Cayman Islands property transactions." Partner Adam Johnson joins him in Band 1of Chambers Global and has also been ranked as a "Next Generation Partner" by Legal500. Sources report that "Adam is honestly one of the most efficient, proactive and supportive lawyers I have come across," adding that he is "incredibly well versed in real estate law". Legal500 also noted Associate Tim Swallow as a key lawyer, who excels in an array of real estate law issues and handles headline deals.

Our strong reputation and global recognition is only possible because of the hard work and dedication of the entire Property team, which would not be complete without Conveyancing Manager Wendy Denman, Commercial Transactions Manager Christine Demsys, Paralegal Debbie Cowper and Legal Secretaries Sandra Mclaughlin and Carla Watler.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.