1. Project Finance Panorama

1.1 Sponsors and Lenders

As the Cayman Islands is typically used as a tax-neutral jurisdiction that is an efficient and neu­tral platform for sponsors and investors alike, a broad variety of participants in the interna­tional project finance space can be found, from domestic construction companies and foreign international infrastructure companies on the sponsor side, to government-owned develop­ment banks, institutional lending banks, and pri­vate equity and hedge funds, on the lender side.

1.2 Public-Private Partnership Transactions

Historically, soft-law guidelines from administra­tive authorities in the Cayman Islands were the main source of PPP regulation for local PPP pro­jects. However, the introduction of a public pro­curement legal framework in 2018 has resulted in the Cayman Islands having one of the young­est PPP law and regulation models in the world. This framework has been used as the basis for assessing and regulating the recent expansion of, for instance, the Owen Roberts Internation­al Airport located on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, as well as a new waste-management and treatment facility. As may be expected, the framework does not apply to international project finance transactions structured through Cayman Islands vehicles.

1.3 Structuring the Deal

The Cayman Islands as a Jurisdiction of Choice

The Cayman Islands continues to be one of the leading tax-neutral jurisdictions through which to structure international project finance transac­tions where a tax-neutral jurisdiction is required for the relevant debt securities and bank loans. The four broad categories of benefits that con­tribute to the appeal of Cayman Islands' struc­tures for international transactions are set out as follows.

Sophistication as a jurisdiction

The Cayman Islands is a British Overseas Terri­tory. The United Kingdom is responsible for the external affairs of the Cayman Islands and its defence and internal security but, otherwise, the Cayman Islands is self-governing, with a democratically elected legislature. The Cayman Islands makes its own laws and has independent legal and judicial systems.

Well-recognised legal concepts (including lim­ited liability and separate corporate personality) underpin Cayman Islands corporate vehicles, as well as the principles governing lending and the granting of security over assets. Decades of experience and extensive due diligence have demonstrated to investors, banks, development agencies, counterparties, regulators and interna­tional authorities that these foundations are solid and reliable. Furthermore, international lenders and rating agencies have rigorously reviewed and stress-tested Cayman Islands laws govern­ing lending and the granting of margin and secu­rity over assets.

There are dedicated commercial courts in the Cayman Islands, including a Financial Services Division of the Grand Court that recognises the need for special procedures and skills in dealing with the more complex civil cases that arise out of the financial sector in the Cayman Islands. Courts in the Cayman Islands are very active, efficient and well-respected. In addition, the ulti­mate court of appeal is the Privy Council in Lon­don; as a result, there is a good deal of certainty in relation to the judicial process. This is a strong source of comfort for investors and counterpar­ties, who may want the reassurance that if rights have to be enforced before a court, it will be before a familiar and trusted system.

Commitment to transparency

The Cayman Islands government and its regu­lators, including the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Department for International Tax Cooperation, have worked continuously with governments and international authorities over many years to ensure that the Cayman Islands is trusted as a well-regulated, co-operative and transparent jurisdiction. For example, the Cay­man Islands was an early adopter of:

comprehensive and strict anti-money laun­dering (AML) laws and know-your-customer (KYC) rules and regulations which implement Financial Action Task Force recommenda­tions; and

the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and the OECD's Common Reporting Standard, such that financial account information from Cayman Islands financial institutions is now exchanged with over 100 other countries.

As a result, the Cayman Islands was given the highest possible rating for the effectiveness of its Automatic Exchange of Financial Account regime in the OECD Peer Review of the Auto­matic Exchange of Financial Account Informa­tion 2022.

Tax neutrality

The Cayman Islands is an ideal tax-neutral domi­cile for international project finance transactions, as it creates a level taxation playing field for investors by not adding a further layer of taxa­tion, and it has no form of income, corporate or capital gains tax and no estate duty, inheritance tax or gift tax.

Simplicity of entity-formation and flexibility of their administration

The formalities regarding the incorporation of companies are simple and straightforward, so they can be incorporated on a same-day basis and at relatively low cost.

Types of Cayman Islands Vehicles

While there are a range of Cayman Islands vehicles to choose from in these transactions (including exempted limited partnerships, lim­ited-liability companies and trusts), "Cayman Islands exempted companies" remain the most popular form of vehicles used to structure "issu­ers" of debt securities and "borrowers" of bank loans. The Cayman Islands exempted non-resi­dent company (or exempted company) is a body corporate limited by shares and is similar in form to "private companies limited by shares" and "corporations" in jurisdictions such as England and Wales and the USA, respectively.

The laws of the Cayman Islands underpin­ning companies provide a framework that can be adapted to give effect to a wide range of commercially agreed requirements, including bespoke objects for which exempted companies can be incorporated and highly individual corpo­rate governance arrangements. This enables the constitution of companies to be tailored to many different situations.

Typical Funding Techniques

The vast majority of PPP contracts are funded in one of three ways:

structured finance repackaged securities, in which the underlying assets are infrastruc­ture-related certificates issued by the state upon the completion of agreed milestones;

project finance transactions, which rely on the cash-flows generated by the project assets for repayment; or

repackaged securities in line with the forego­ing, where the debt is government-guaran­teed.

