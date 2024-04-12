Grand Cayman, 5 April 2024 – Local entrepreneurs and creatives who want to legally protect their own works, inventions, business names and other forms of creativity can attend free virtual and in-person workshops this month, as part of the Cayman Islands' observance of World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD).

The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) is hosting the workshops. Persons can register for them on www.ciipo.ky.

Thursday, 18 April – All about IP (on zoom at 4pm)

Monday, 22 April – All about IP (on zoom at 4pm)

Thursday, 25 April – Lunch and Learn for Entrepreneurs (in person, Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development at 12:30pm)

Friday, 26 April – IP Legal Aid Clinic (in person, Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development 12:30pm)

Intellectual property (IP) is a creation of the mind. It covers literary and artistic works, designs and symbols, names and images used in business, and more, explained CIIPO Director Candace Westby.

"The CIIPO team strongly believes that local persons should protect their IP rights, just like others around the world protect theirs," she said. "We're excited to meet people during our workshops, to help them understand how IP can benefit them – whether it's governing how your work is used, to making money from it."

CIIPO falls under the remit of the Ministry for Financial Services and Commerce.

"IP rights help distinguish one's work or business from others," said the Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP who is also the Deputy Premier and Minister for Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

"It assures potential investors that they are investing in legally protected work and also protects company values and boosts competitiveness, which strengthens our Islands' business environment and economy."

CIIPO was established in May 2016. By the end of 2023 it had processed 3,773 local and international IP applications, 565 of them in 2023 alone. There are now almost 8,000 items on the IP registers including trademarks, patents and designs, Ms Westby said.

https://www.wipo.int/web/ipday/2024-sdgs/index WIPD is observed annually and globally on 26 April. This year's theme is IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity, which connects IP to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

