The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) held a special meeting at Constitution Hall on Tuesday, 26 July, in relation to music and dancing on Sundays.

The hour-long dialogue brought together the DCI's enforcement team, the Chair of the Liquor Licensing Board, representatives from various enforcement agencies, and some 40 persons holding entertainment, DJ, and mobile music and dancing licences.

The purpose of the meeting was to remind persons holding such licences that it is currently illegal for any licence holder, other than hotels or restaurants, to play music on a Sunday.

In addition, Ms Charmane Dalhouse-Morgan, DCI's newly appointed Enforcement Manager, confirmed that in July her enforcement team began conducting spot checks throughout the island every weekend.

"At DCI our motto is to educate before we enforce," Ms Dalhouse-Morgan said, "Given the changes to weekend enforcement, we wanted to meet with licence holders to ensure the current rules relating to music and dancing are understood. Our goal was to give licence holders an opportunity to have their questions answered and to allow them to share feedback on our current processes."

Liquor Licensing Board Chair Mr Noel Williams emphasised the need for licence holders to be aware of the conditions set on each licence, and to observe these closely. Mr Williams also encouraged holders of mobile licences, who are required to notify the liquor licensing board each time they change their venue, to submit these applications to the board at least 30 days in advance.

Following initial remarks by DCI and the Liquor Licensing Board, various panellists from Government agencies responded to audience questions, feedback and concerns. In addition to DCI, the panellists represented Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard.

During the proceedings, presenters noted that, as recently stated in Parliament, the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce has begun work to review the Music and Dancing Act, which would result in amendments to the Act. In short order, the Ministry will conduct a public consultation on proposed legislative amendments from the review.

Chair Williams concluded the evening by expressing the commitment of all participating agencies to ensure the safety and legality of all events in the Cayman Islands. His call for private sector licence holders to join in that partnership was extremely well received by the audience.

Interested persons can watch the entire hour-long meeting on the Cayman Islands Government YouTube channel. DCI plans to hold similar meetings with other categories of licence holders later this year.

