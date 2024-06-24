ARTICLE
24 June 2024

Cayman Removed From EU AML List

SH
Stuarts Humphries

Contributor

Cayman Islands Government, Public Sector
The Cayman Islands will be removed from the EU's list of jurisdictions with deficiencies in their AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism) regimes, effective 7 February 2024.

As per the EU's Delegated Act, the delisting follows an evaluation conducted by the European Commission. The assessment took into account various factors, including the Cayman Islands' removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF's) AML list and acknowledged the enhanced effectiveness of the Cayman Islands' AML/CFT regime. It also addressed the technical deficiencies in meeting the FATF's Action Plans.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services, André Ebanks, underscored the significance of this accomplishment for the international standing of the Cayman Islands and expressed gratitude toward the civil servants, regulators, industry stakeholders, and EU officials for their collaborative efforts.

The delisting opens avenues for further dialogue between the EU and the Cayman Islands on financial services-related matters and policy goals.

For further details, please refer to the MFS press release

Originally published 5 February 2024

Chris A Humphries
Jonathan McLean
