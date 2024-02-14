Grand Cayman, 7 February, 2023 - As of today, 7 February, the EU has officially removed the Cayman Islands from its list of high-risk third countries with anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and counter proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) deficiencies.

The EU Commission removed the Cayman Islands from its AML list following the publication of its Delegated Act. Cayman's delisting from the EU AML list was in line with previous EU protocol.

