Cayman Islands:
Cayman Officially Delisted From EU AML List
14 February 2024
by
Cayman Islands Government
Grand Cayman, 7 February, 2023 - As of today, 7 February, the EU
has officially removed the Cayman Islands from its list of
high-risk third countries with anti-money laundering, countering
the financing of terrorism and counter proliferation financing
(AML/CFT/CPF) deficiencies.
The EU Commission removed the Cayman Islands from its AML list
following the publication of its Delegated Act. Cayman's
delisting from the EU AML list was in line with previous EU
protocol.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
