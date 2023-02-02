Grand Cayman, 31 January 2023 – The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry, a division of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, has launched its year-long celebration of serving the jurisdiction for 120 years.

On 18 January, the Registry hosted a reception at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. His Excellency the Governor, Martyn Roper, joined Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, Maritime Authority CEO Joel Walton and dozens of guests at the function.

"The Maritime Authority is extremely proud to be celebrating 120 years of ship registration in the Cayman Islands," Mr Walton said. "Our position as a major contributor to international shipping, maritime safety, and pleasure craft registration was built on the efforts of our forefathers and our long-established seafaring heritage."

The centre piece of the reception were the original documents for Cayman's first three registered ships. When George Town was formally recognised as a British Port of Registry in 1903, on 13 January the 54-foot El Paso was the first vessel registered. The second vessel was the 32-foot Ladysmith on 30 May 1903, which was the first registered Cayman-built ship. The third vessel was the 24-foot Dawn on 13 July 1903.

In addition to the reception, the Registry held another celebratory event on 19 January. Other functions are planned for the rest of the year.

"The evolution of the Registry and the Maritime Authority over the years has been exceptional," Minister Ebanks said. "They have made a positive impact on our country's reputation and we know their work has allowed the Cayman flag to be a well-respected symbol in international maritime circles."

Caption: Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands CEO Joel Walton points out the registration date of the Ladysmith vessel to His Excellency the Governor, Martyn Roper, at the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry's 120-year anniversary networking reception on 18 January at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. The function celebrated Cayman's first three vessel registrations in 1903.

Caption: From left, Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands CEO Joel Walton; His Excellency the Governor, Martyn Roper; Financial Services Minister André Ebanks; and Cayman Islands Stock Exchange CEO Marco Archer at the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry's 120-year anniversary networking reception on 18 January at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. The function celebrated Cayman's first three vessel registrations in 1903.

