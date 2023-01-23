On behalf of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, please see attached and below for an invite to the official appreciation and networking reception celebrating 120 years of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry.

WHAT: The official appreciation and networking reception for the CI Shipping Registry

WHO: Hon. André Ebanks, Minister for Financial Services and Commerce; Minister for Investment, Innovation, and Social Development

Mr Joel Walton, CEO for the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands

Representatives from the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry

WHEN: Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 4:30pm

WHERE: National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, Esterly Tibbetts Highway

Background

The Cayman Islands is celebrating 120 years of being recognized in 1903 as a British Port of Registry, known as The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry, since registering the 54-GT "El Paso" and the 32-foot "Lady Smith". Today, the Registry, a division of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, has a register of over 2,300 vessels totaling a gross weight of more than 5 million gross tons. Tomorrow's reception is one of multiple events MACI aims to stage this year to celebrate this milestone.

RSVP: kayla.martin@cishipping.com; CC matthew.yates@gov.ky by noon tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 January 2023)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.