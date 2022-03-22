Download the infographic version of our At A Glance Guide to registering a yacht in the Cayman Islands here.

Ogier has considerable experience in all aspects of vessel acquisition, sales, registration, de-registration and financing. Whether it's a super-yacht or smaller vessel, our dedicated global team offers responsive, straight to the point advice across European, Asian and Caribbean time zones.

Our shipping services complement our extensive private wealth offering, which includes estate planning, the establishment of private wealth structures, property, immigration and relocation services.

What we do

Acquisition

We advise on acquisition, sales and transfer services for vessels registered in, or to be registered in the Cayman Islands

Ownerships structures

We advise on and establish ownership structures including companies, trusts or other holding structures

Financing

Our team advises on all aspects of the financing and leasing of yachts. We represent both borrowers and lenders alike and work with an established network of law firms based in North America, Europe and Asia

Registration

Advise on all types of yacht registrations with the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry, ongoing registration services, de-registration, and managing the registration of mortgages and other related security matters

Employment

We advise on crew contracts and Cayman Islands related employment matters. Where necessary, our specialist team can ensure that your crew contracts comply with all relevant Cayman Islands legislation

Administration

Registered office, trustee, director and secretarial services, representative persons services for non-Caymanian owned vessels and radio licensing with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands

Security

Enforcement of security and vessel arrests and detentions

Why register a yacht in the Cayman Islands?

It is one of the most prestigious flag states in the world and an efficient, tax-neutral, international finance jurisdiction

Cayman is a category 1 British Registry, according Cayman registered vessels all British Flag privileges including full British Consular services, Royal Naval assistance and worldwide protection for Cayman- agged vessels

Modern, comprehensive maritime legislation based on English Common Law allows flexibility and offers excellent mortgage protection provisions to secure the rights of mortgagees, financiers and other creditors

The Cayman Islands offers a wide range of attractive ownership structures that are recognised throughout the world. This includes exempted companies, limited liability companies, exempted limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships and trust arrangements. Entities can be established quickly with an express formation option available for most entity types

More than 70 countries qualify to own Cayman flagged vessels

The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry has a responsive, client-focused reputation (vessel and mortgage registration can be effected within 24 hours), and offers a competitive fee structure and a full range of registration types

The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry has an extended Global footprint and is located in 15 countries and 19 locations, and offers a choice of three ports: George Town, the Creek and Bloody Bay

