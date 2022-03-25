ARTICLE

At the end of 2020 our clients in the private equity ("PE") space in Asia could largely be characterized as looking forward with guarded optimism. The relatively fast pandemic recovery demonstrated by the PRC and relatively strong fundraising levels (despite the challenges posed by Covid and attendant travel restrictions) boded well for the region as a whole. This optimism was largely rewarded. Capital raised by Asia-Pacific focused funds increased by 22% in H1 of 2021 (compared with the same period in 2020)1 .

Furthermore, despite political rhetoric and media commentary, according to data from our survey of regional PE managers, US Investors remain a key source of capital (relied on by 51% of funds regionally). We expect 2022 to yield similar results.

In terms of deployment of capital, the technology sector has replaced healthcare as the industry perceived as presenting the greatest opportunities for 2022 according to our survey, with the PRC a clear favourite among managers as the region that would present the best investment opportunities. Against this backdrop, the overall regional outlook for 2022 is positive, but not without its challenges.

Footnote

2 Private Equity International, Fundraising Report H1 2021

