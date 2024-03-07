ARTICLE

General Registry wishes to advise the public that its offices, including the counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be closed on Thursday, 29 February from 10:00am to 1:00pm in order to facilitate a staff function.

General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

