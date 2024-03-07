Cayman Islands:
General Registry Closes For Staff Function
07 March 2024
by
Cayman Islands Government
General Registry wishes to advise the public that its offices,
including the counter on the first floor of the Government
Administration Building, will be closed on Thursday, 29 February
from 10:00am to 1:00pm in order to facilitate a staff function.
General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may
cause.
