On 5 February 2024, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) published the results of its thematic review performed on a number of regulated entities across the banking, fiduciary, insurance, investments and securities sectors.

The report highlights "Best Practices" for regulated entities' record keeping arrangements. The report also identifies expectations with respect to the retention, maintenance, security, preservation and accessibility of all relevant documentation and records. It also highlights a number of "Areas for Improvement" in relation to record management policies and procedures, turnaround times for submitting documents to CIMA etc.,

We anticipate the report will be helpful for boards of a regulated entity to ensure they have robust and sufficient record management arrangements are in place and Appleby is very well placed to assist in this regard.

A copy of the report can be viewed on the CIMA's website here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.