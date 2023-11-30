Grand Cayman, 28 November 2023 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) office and business licensing counter in Grand Cayman, and its office in Cayman Brac, will close at noon on Friday, 8 December, for a staff function.

DCI's offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will reopen at 8:30am on Monday, 11 December 2023; and its business licensing counter in Grand Cayman will reopen at 9am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, but encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during this brief closure.

The public may email info@dci.gov.ky for assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.