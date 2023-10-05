Maples and Calder, the Maples Group's law firm, announced that five articled clerks successfully completed their articles of clerkship programme with the firm this year. Following their admissions as attorneys-at-law in the Cayman Islands, Anastassia Webster, Alexandra Jennings, Annika Brown, Christiana McMurdo and Martynna Berry were appointed as Associates across a range of practice areas in the firm's Cayman Islands and London offices.
In February, Alexandra and Anastassia were admitted by Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale and their admission was moved by Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner Quentin Cregan. While Annika was admitted by Justice Cheryll Richards and her admission was moved by Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner, Nick Herrod. In June, Christiana and Martynna were admitted by Chief Justice Ramsay-Hale and their admission was moved by Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partners, Luke Stockdale, James Eldridge and Christian La-Roda Thomas, respectively.
"On behalf of the partners and the firm, I would like to congratulate Anastassia, Alexandra, Annika, Christiana and Martynna on their achievements and welcome them to their practice groups. Each can be proud of their accomplishments, and we look forward to their continued success both within their practice groups and the wider firm," said Matthew Gardner, Cayman Islands Managing Partner. "Our articles of clerkship programme continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to continuing to support, train and inspire the next generation of Caymanian lawyers."
The firm continues to demonstrate its commitment to recruiting, training and promoting aspiring lawyers in the Cayman Islands and, since 2005, it has successfully supported nearly 50 Caymanians to be admitted as attorneys-at-law. The firm's scholarship programme provides financial assistance to students throughout university while the firm's articles of clerkship programme provides graduates the opportunity to train and qualify as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands.
About the New Associates:
Anastassia Webster began her career with the firm as a legal scholarship recipient. She attended the University of Leicester where she obtained a Bachelors in Law and in 2021 completed both her Master of Law at the University of Law (Manchester campus) and Legal Practice Course (LPC) at University of Law. Anastassia is a member of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA), 100 Women in Finance (100WF) and 100WF's GirlForce mentorship programme. Upon admission, she joined the firm's Finance practice. View Bio.
Alexandra Jennings earned her Bachelors of Law with Criminology in 2019 from the London South Bank University and her LPC from BPP Law School in 2021. Alexandra is a member of 100WF and CILPA. Upon admission, she joined the firm's Finance practice. View Bio.
Annika Brown is a recipient of the firm's legal scholarship programme and attended the University of Leicester earning her Bachelors in Law in 2019 and completed her LPC at the University of Law (Manchester campus) in 2020. Annika began her training with the firm with summer legal internships before joining as an articled clerk. She is a member of 100WF and the CILPA. Upon admission, she joined the firm's Funds & Investment Management practice. View Bio.
Christiana McMurdo received her Bachelor of Law from the University of Durham in 2019 and her LPC from the University of Law in 2020. She is a member of CILPA and 100WF. Upon admission, she joined the Funds & Investment Management practice in London. View Bio.
Martynna Berry earned a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Communication & Media Studies from Carleton University in 2019. As a recipient of the firm's legal scholarship programme, she went on to complete both her Graduate Diploma in Law and Master of Science in Law, Business and Management with LPC from the University of Law (Manchester campus) between 2020 and 2021. She is a member of CILPA, 100WF and 100WF's GirlForce. Upon her admission, Martynna joined the Finance practice. View Bio.
