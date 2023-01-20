The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) wishes to advise the public that its offices, as well as its counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be closed on Friday, 27 January at noon to facilitate staff training.

A drop box will be placed at the counter for clients to drop off applications. Please note that only cheques should be submitted along with the applications.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to the public. Its offices will resume normal operating hours on Monday, 30 January, from 8:30am and the counter will reopen from 9am.

