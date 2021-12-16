Walkers is delighted to have been the only offshore law firm awarded with two Tier 1 rankings for their Regulatory & Risk Advisory practices in the Legal 500 Caribbean guide 2022 for both Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The practice continues to grow, with a number of new hires starting in the New Year.



A client testimonial in Legal 500 notes: "We have found Walkers support on Cayman regulatory matters to be exceptionally helpful - they are very responsive and able to provide contextual as well as pragmatic advice."



In addition to the practice areas, four members of the group received personal accolades, more than any other offshore firm:





Lucy Frew, partner, Cayman Islands - Leading Individual

Tony De Quintal, partner, Cayman Islands - Next Generation Partner

Andrew Howarth, senior counsel, Cayman Islands - Rising Star

Melanie Fullerton, senior associate, Bermuda - Rising Star

Commenting on the success, global head of Regulatory & Risk Advisory, Lucy Frew said: "Walkers was uniquely farsighted in establishing our practice as a standalone practice group and staffing it with dedicated financial regulatory and compliance specialist lawyers, all of whom have long track records in their field and together provide many decades of specialist expertise. It is pleasing to see the market recognise this and comment so positively on the hard work of the team over the past 12 to 18 months."



Walkers has grown the practice globally, and already has 20 dedicated regulatory lawyers in total across the Americas, Asia and Europe offering regulatory advice across our jurisdictions. The size of the team enables Walkers to effectively and efficiently handle large, urgent and highly complex matters. As regulation increases and becomes more complex, the firm's ability to handle such matters becomes increasingly important.



Cayman Islands partner Lucy Frew continues: "The reason for our success is that we employ industry experts who genuinely know their practice area - having a dedicated specialist practice group means we can offer advice which is consistent, expert and efficient. Our lawyers have in depth knowledge across all parts of the financial sector and of the commercial transactions and relationships entered into by our clients."



Walkers' Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group offers Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Irish and Jersey law advice on regulatory matters on a global basis and regularly advises non-regulated and regulated financial institutions and sectors. Lawyers have significant non-contentious and contentious regulatory experience and well-established track records of advising in an international regulatory context.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.