Business Location Requirements For Licensing

The Board is issuing this reminder due to a recent rise in improperly signed business location documents.
Cayman Islands Real Estate and Construction
Grand Cayman, 20 June 2024 - The Trade and Business Licensing Board is reminding persons seeking a trade and business licence, that their application must include a lease for their business location that is signed by the applicant and the registered property owner, or the owner's authorised representative.

Also, applications from persons who are not the primary lessor for the business location must include a properly signed lease that grants them sub-letting permissions.

Improperly signed documentation may result in the board refusing a trade and business licence application, or cancelling an approved licence.

For more information contact the Department of Commerce and Investment at info@dci.gov.ky.

