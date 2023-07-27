In a complex investment environment focused on regulatory compliance and independent oversight, it is well understood that investment advisors operating under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 face an additional compliance burden in relation to conflict review and affiliate trading. As managers look to grow their business in increasingly volatile markets, there are significant benefits in leveraging specialist independent expertise in this area.

