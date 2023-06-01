We are delighted to present our May 2023 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes:

  • US and European CLO Market Reviews
  • Global Listing Update
  • Bringing You Closer Market View from Scott D'Orsi, Putnam Investments
  • US Corporate Transparency Act
  • Life After LIBOR
  • Trends in Luxembourg Securitisation
  • Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative.

