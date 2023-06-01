Worldwide:
The CLOser - May 2023
01 June 2023
Maples Group
We are delighted to present our May 2023 edition of The
CLOser.
This edition includes:
- US and European CLO Market Reviews
- Global Listing Update
- Bringing You Closer Market View from Scott D'Orsi, Putnam
Investments
- US Corporate Transparency Act
- Life After LIBOR
- Trends in Luxembourg Securitisation
- Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look
We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and
informative.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
