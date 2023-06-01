We are delighted to present our May 2023 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes:

US and European CLO Market Reviews

Global Listing Update

Bringing You Closer Market View from Scott D'Orsi, Putnam Investments

US Corporate Transparency Act

Life After LIBOR

Trends in Luxembourg Securitisation

Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.