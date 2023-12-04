ARTICLE

The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) announced that conference sessions from this year's Cayman Captive Forum (CCF) will be made available online, allowing ‘virtual attendance' at the world's leading captive insurance conference for the first time.

The Cayman Captive Forum 2023 takes place from 28 to 30 Nov at the Ritz Carlton in Grand Cayman. For those unable to attend the conference in person in the Cayman Islands, recordings of the 2023 Forum's conference sessions will be accessible via a special Online Content Pass.

In addition to recordings of the main conference proceedings for 2023, the Cayman Captive Forum Online Content Pass will include access to bonus content, including additional material not featured at the Forum, providing more valuable insights, even for delegates already attending the event.

Passes for the Cayman Captive Forum Online Content, sponsored by EY, will be available to purchase for just US$100, although conference attendees with a ‘Networking+' pass will automatically receive access. Sessions can be viewed ‘On-Demand' from the end of January 2024 for a period of three months,

“We are always looking at how we can add value to the Cayman Captive Forum experience, as well as make this event as accessible as possible to industry participants where it may not be feasible to physically attend, so we are thrilled to extend the debate and sharing this knowledge online, covering so many pertinent issues for the captive sector,” said Alanna Trundle, current CCF Chair.

Now into its 30th year, the Cayman Captive Forum is the largest captive insurance conference globally. It is renowned for a diverse programme of industry leading presentations and rich educational content, delivered by world-class experts with vast experience in the sector, along with excellent networking opportunities and a curated range of exciting social events.

This year's Forum will be no different, with more than 1,400 delegates expected at the conference venue. With a focus on technology, topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in captives and complex cyber renewals feature strongly on the agenda, alongside trends in Enterprise Risk Management programs and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) issues.

Delegates will also see presentations from keynote speakers, author Ben Nemtin, who wrote the Number One New York Times bestseller “Making the Impossible Possible” about his journey managing anxiety and Theresa Payton – named one of the “Top 50 Women in Tech” by Award Magazine – who was the first female to be White House Chief Information Officer.

