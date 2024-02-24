The Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association (CIRCA) has announced the launch of its inaugural conference, ReConnect, taking place 18-19 April 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

This will be the first dedicated reinsurance conference in the Cayman Islands and aims to bring together leading experts, professionals and thought leaders in the reinsurance sector for two days of knowledge exchange. Gather and network with industry veterans and newcomers alike, to learn why they have chosen to set up in the Cayman Islands.

David C. Self, Chair of CIRCA said the association had seen remarkable support for the conference from its membership of 50 full and associate members.

"We are grateful for the support of our members and industry partners in helping to bring this conference to life," he said. "ReConnect is poised to become a cornerstone event in the reinsurance calendar, providing a platform for professionals to engage in meaningful discussions on emerging trends, challenges and opportunities within the industry."

The conference will feature keynote speaker, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services, André Ebanks, in addition to a diverse lineup of local and international speakers and panellists.

"We have an expert lineup of distinguished speakers, including leaders from the reinsurance sector, regulatory bodies and related industries," Self said. "We invite professionals and stakeholders from the reinsurance community both locally and from overseas to join ReConnect for two days of collaboration and insight, and dedicated networking breaks and evening receptions."

The full conference agenda will be announced soon, with topics covering:

Why Cayman and how to establish a foundation for success?

Cayman: An opportunity for InsurTechs

Emerging regulatory topics in life & annuity

Emerging strategic topics in life & annuity

Cayman beyond the boardroom

P&C: From veterans to newcomers

Asset managers' lens on Cayman

