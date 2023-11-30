ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cayman Captive Forum (CCF) is celebrating its 30th anniversary as today's event is universally recognised as the largest captive insurance conference in the world.

Hosted by the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC), more than 1,400 people are expected to attend this year's Cayman Captive Forum, which takes place from 28 to 30 November at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman.

Over 100 speakers and more than 30 exhibitors will convene at the Forum, which attracts captive owners and a wide range of service providers from around the world, to debate, learn and shape the future of the captive insurance industry. As always, the Forum combines a topical and ground-breaking agenda, first class networking opportunities, valuable educational presentations and some highly anticipated social activities.

Alanna Trundle

"We are more excited than ever for the start of this year's Cayman Captive Forum and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the conference to help us celebrate our 30th year, with not just one but two keynote speakers and in particular to have such an overwhelming response from the industry," said CCF Chair Alanna Trundle. "IMAC would also like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsors for this year's event, in particular Platinum Sponsor KPMG and our Gold Sponsors Scotiabank, PwC and Butterfield. We are extremely grateful for their support."

Headline grabbing keynote speakers have long been a hallmark of past Cayman Captive Forums, with highlights including Frank Abagnale, the inspiration for the movie 'Catch Me If You Can' and the real 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort.

At the Cayman Captive Forum 2023, the keynote speakers are, bestselling author Ben Nemtin, who draws on his own journey from anxiety to living the life he always wanted in "Making the Impossible Possible", while respected cybersecurity authority Theresa Payton, will outline her experience, making history as the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer and being named one of the "Top 50 Women in Tech" by Award Magazine.

Technology is also a dominant theme across the agenda, with sessions taking place on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in captives, managing virtual practices, cybersecurity and complex cyber renewals. In addition to headline topics such as the growing influence of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) factors for healthcare captives and designing an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) programme amidst rapidly rising global risks, the 2023 Forum will drill down into innovative and diverse areas such as active shooter/workplace violence, reproductive care post-Dobbs, as well as an interesting panel on Cayman's fast-growing reinsurance industry.

The education sessions that traditionally open the conference are another feature of the Cayman Captive Forum over its long history, with presentations this year from Captive 101 basics, to updates on accounting standards and collateral management obligations. The pre-conference Golf Tournament, meanwhile, tees off early on Tuesday morning on the spectacular Blue Tip course at the Ritz Carlton.

The closing reception on Seven Mile Beach will be another highlight for the visiting delegates, with the regular spectacular fireworks display.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.