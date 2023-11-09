The three leading industry and governmental organisations who represented the Cayman Islands at the American Society for Health Risk Management's (ASHRM) Annual Conference last month found their joint participation provided valuable connections for the industry and the jurisdiction. It was the first time the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC), Cayman Finance, and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) sent a combined delegation to an international event.

"It was good to be back on the conference circuit after a few years of enforced absence and the choice of attending the conference as a combined industry and government delegation proved to be incredibly valuable," IMAC's Kevin Poole commented. "Our joint participation at ASHRM allowed our full delegation to connect with many existing clients and friends of Cayman and reinforce why the Cayman Islands is a preferred jurisdiction for insurance businesses."

Cayman Finance noted how participation in this event reflects its commitment to promoting Cayman's insurance industry.

"Cayman Finance's mission is to enhance the success of our members, clients and people and this conference was an opportunity to deliver on that, connecting with new and current industry stakeholders – several of whom will be in attendance at the upcoming Cayman Captive Forum," said Brittany MacVicar, associate director at Cayman Finance. "ASHRM showed the strategy of joint industry-government participation is worthwhile. It provided an opportunity to promote our world-class products, and allowed us to emphasise the value and benefits of doing business in the Cayman Islands."

Connection was also one of CIMA's key takeaways from the event, with conference providing opportunities to support continued growth in a key insurance sector.

"CIMA enjoyed the opportunity to connect with key industry stakeholders and clients," said Kara Ebanks, Head of CIMA's Insurance Supervision Division. "Cayman remains an important and growing Health Care captive domicile, and our attendance helped to reinforce this in support of the Cayman delegation."

Given the success of this first combined delegation for an international event, IMAC anticipates partnering with Cayman Finance in future events such as the World Captive Forum and the Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA) conferences in the first quarter of 2024.

Cayman itself will be host to the 30th annual Cayman Captive Forum from 28 to 30 Nov. at the Grand Cayman Ritz Carlton. This is the largest captive-related conference in the world, with more 1,400 attendees expected in person for three days of educational content and networking opportunities. Online content also will be available after the event to registrants. For more information, visit https://caymanintinsurance.ky/captive-forum/.

