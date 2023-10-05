The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) has announced the full agenda for the Cayman Captive Forum 2023 and registration remains open to take advantage of the world-class expertise and unparalleled networking opportunities at the world's largest captive insurance event.
"We are very excited to once again bring the global industry together with top government officials and leading professionals at the largest gathering of captive owners and service providers in the world," said Alanna Trundle, chair of the Cayman Captive Forum Committee. "Cayman Captive Forum 2023 will offer valuable insights into the evolving legislative and regulatory landscape, the latest technologies changing the industry, and other factors shaping the captive marketplace."
The full agenda for the three-day Cayman Captive Forum can be found here. Highlights from the agenda include:
- Remarks by the Hon. André Ebanks, Cayman Islands Minister for Financial Services
- Opening keynote by Ben Nemtin, the #1 New York Times best-selling author of What Do You Want To Do Before You Die? and the #2 Motivational Speaker in the World discussing his message of radical possibility.
- Technology keynote by Theresa Payton, a future-of-technology thought leader and one of the most prominent cybersecurity authorities discussing how to be both future-ready and secure.
- Remarks by Kara Ebanks, Head of the Insurance Supervision Division, CIMA
- Innovation in Action, a presentation on identifying what exciting new technology is already helping to move the needle in the industry for carriers, brokers, and clients.
- Complex Cyber: Renewal to Claims, a discussion of effective cyber risk management and insurance solutions for healthcare organizations.
- AI and your Captive, a discussion of what technologies can intelligently mine data and reduce administrative burdens, who will use them, and how your captive may benefit.
- Advanced Discussion on ESG in Healthcare: Quantifiable Results, a presentation on ESG solutions healthcare organizations have pursued and achieved.
- Preparing for Healthcare Renewal in the Current Climate, a discussion of the process to leverage a captive to achieve the best commercial insurance renewal – and position for a long-term captive strategy
"Cayman Captive Forum 2023 is a must-attend opportunity to share knowledge and best practices as well as develop professional relationships in one of the most beautiful locations in the world," continued Trundle.
The Cayman Captive Forum 2023 will be held at the Grand Cayman Ritz-Carlton, November 28-30. More information can be found here and anyone interested in registering for the event can visit the Cayman Captive Forum registration page.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.