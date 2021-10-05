In this guide, partner Philip Paschalides and senior counsel Tony De Quintal answer pertinent questions on Cayman's legal and regulatory framework in the insurance context, as well as the primary classes of insurance and reinsurance available in the Cayman Islands, the restrictive obligations and liabilities of the insurer and insured, formal requirements for making a claim, the types of insurance companies found in the jurisdiction, restrictions on foreign ownership of insurance companies, minimum capital and liquidity requirements, governance and risk management, and more.

