Cayman Islands SPCs: Some Practical Considerations (For Aggrieved Stakeholders)

Adam Hinks and David Lee from the Insolvency and Dispute Resolution Group at Walkers, weigh in on the Cayman Islands introduced the Segregated Portfolio Company.

Read the full article

Synopsis

The Segregated Portfolio Company ('SPC'), Cayman's answer to the Protected Cell Company, had far-reaching implications when it was introduced to the captive insurance market in 1998. It was no surprise then when the legislature sought to apply the regime more generally, such that any exempted company could leverage its benefits. Equally as significant however, was the effect of the regime in insolvency scenarios. Today, some 25 years later, we address some of the factors with which stakeholders of SPCs (whether they be aggrieved, disgruntled or otherwise) need concern themselves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.