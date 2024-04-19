New York – Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the expansion of its Restructuring practice with the appointment of Angela Barkhouse. Barkhouse will lead Kroll's Offshore Restructuring business internationally and co-lead Kroll's Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands operations with Mitchell Mansfield. Based in the Cayman Islands, she will be focused on growing the business investigations, forensics and asset recovery services where she will be joined by Richard Templeman, Toni Shukla, Phillip Pierson, Charlotte Reaney and Asha Karia-Patel.

An internationally renowned asset recovery specialist with a career that spans nearly two decades, Barkhouse has worked with governments, law firms, banks, asset managers and corporations on complex cross-border projects, often involving fraud, bribery, corruption and asset tracking and recovery. Recognized by "Who's Who Legal" and "Global Investigations Review", she is a member of the Recovery and Insolvency Specialists Association - Cayman (RISA), and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Barkhouse's appointment complements Kroll's Cayman-based restructuring and insolvency specialists including Mitchell Mansfield, respected globally for his deep restructuring, insolvency and asset management experience across a diverse range of industries and clients. Barkhouse's appointment will also allow Mansfield to further develop Kroll's growing Funds and Asset Management practice around the world.

Cosimo Borrelli, Managing Director and Co-Head of Restructuring at Kroll, said: "Mitchell and I are delighted to welcome Angela to Kroll. Angela brings a wealth of asset recovery, insolvency, project management and litigation expertise. As demand for the analysis and execution of multi-jurisdictional asset tracing, repatriation, and litigation assignments continues to grow, Angela will play a pivotal role in further enhancing our pre-eminent offshore credentials."

Angela Barkhouse, Managing Director at Kroll, commented: "I am very excited to be joining an established and well-respected team with Kroll in the Caribbean and the wider Kroll team internationally. I look forward to sharing new ideas and experience in a familiar environment, whilst leveraging Kroll's depth of experience and effectiveness."

Kroll has strong restructuring teams in all key financial centers including major offshore jurisdictions the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar and Bermuda where we have long demonstrated our commitment to our international clients and our remarkable global reach.

Find out more about Kroll's Restructuring practice, here.