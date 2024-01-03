What were Conyers clients reading about in 2023?
In our Cayman Islands office, our most popular posts and publications provided updates and insights on law and regulatory changes, particularly in corporate recovery, private client and litigation, along with (re)insurance news.
Access our most sought-after Cayman Islands content of the year below:
- Corporate Restructuring: readers were most interested in content relating to the new restructuring regime in the Cayman Islands, including topical updates such as "Cross-Class Cram Downs and Competing Valuations" and "Cayman Islands Joint Provisional Liquidators Appointed Over Failed Cryptocurrency Exchange", and practical guides like "Overview of the New Cayman Islands Restructuring Officer Regime."
- Regulatory Updates: it has been a busy year for the regulatory industry, but readers were kept up to date with the launch of the quarterly "Regulatory & Risk Advisory Review" newsletters, as well as regular alerts including "FATF Removes Cayman Islands from Grey List" and "New Rules are Coming: Is Your Cayman Fund Compliant?"
- Private Client and Trust news: articles relating to private client matters were of significant interest, especially practical pieces such as "Make No Mistake: Examining the Hastings-Bass Rule on Fiduciaries' Mistakes Under Cayman Islands Law" and "Locality of a Debt."
- (Re)insurance: Releasing its tenth edition this year, the "Conyers Coverage" newsletter continues to be popular, as well as (not surprisingly) pieces such as "Five Reasons Reinsurance is Ramping Up in Cayman" and "Reflections on the Cayman Islands (Re)insurance Marketing – a 'Virtuous Circle'."
- Litigation: General updates from the Litigation & Restructuring team remained sought after in the Cayman Islands.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.