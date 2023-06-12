Fiona MacAdam, a Walkers partner in the Cayman Islands, and Cate Barbour, senior counsel in Dubai, feature in Global Restructuring Review's Women in Restructuring 2023 report.

In its first survey of the industry since 2019, Global Restructuring Review (GRR) explores how the pandemic has impacted equality and diversity in the workplace and opportunities for women working in restructuring. Alongside the findings, GRR profiles 40 leading women from a range of roles, firms and geographies, who have broken ground in the restructuring and insolvency field.

You can read the full report here. The two Walkers lawyers included are:

Fiona MacAdam, partner, Insolvency and Dispute Resolution, Cayman Islands

Fiona is a partner in the firm's Insolvency & Dispute Resolution Group and is based in the Cayman Islands office. She has extensive experience of advising debtors, creditors and insolvency practitioners on a wide range of restructuring and insolvency matters, with a particular focus on cross-border restructuring transactions and specialises in advising on both creditor and shareholder schemes of arrangement and formal insolvency procedures in the Cayman Islands. Her expertise in the field earned her recent recognition as the 2022 RISA Attorney of the Year in the Cayman Islands.

"Fiona is a very talented lawyer, with a great attention to, and focus on, details. She ensures the legal output is at the level it needs to be to get the result." 2023 Chambers Global

Cate Barbour, senior counsel, Insolvency and Dispute Resolution, Cayman Islands

Cate is senior counsel in the Insolvency & Dispute Resolution Group based in the Dubai office. She has experience in complex international contentious restructurings of companies and partnerships and advises on creditors, debtors, private equity and hedge funds and other advisors with respect to insolvent or distressed situations. Cate regularly acts for clients based in the Middle East, and has particular experience in assisting clients in relation to urgent injunctive relief. She has recently been named as a Future Leader in the WWL 2022 guide and is regularly recognised in Legal 500.

