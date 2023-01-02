INSOL Fellows Tammy Fu (EY) and Jonathon Milne (Conyers) discuss various practical challenges faced by officeholders on complex cross-border assignments. They refer to specific, ongoing and topical examples of cross-border restructuring and insolvency proceedings. They also talk about various protocols that are available to deal with difficult situations and emphasise that practitioners must never lose sight of the overarching objective of maximising value for stakeholders.

