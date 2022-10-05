Fiona MacAdam has recently featured on the Border Crossing Podcast, hosted by Chip Hoebeke, discussing the recent Cayman Island new Chief Restructuring Officer Regime.

The podcast, Border Crossing: Essential information and opportunities for international businesses, with Chip Hoebeke, is designed to help listeners get a better understanding of some of the most important current issues and problems that affect international businesses. The host, Chip Hoebeke, examines the new chief restructuring officer regime in the Cayman Islands, which was introduced on 31st August 2022 and has made cross border business rescue and restructuring activities far more practical.

Podcast: Restructuring Officer Regime Overview

Podcast: A Delve into the Detail

