In a recent decision on 3 February 2022 in the liquidation of Direct Lending Income Feeder Fund (DLIFF), the Grand Court has given important clarification of the legal tests to be applied when considering an official liquidators' fee approval application. In this article, we distill the key principles to be taken from the case, which are highly relevant for insolvency practitioners going forward.

FACTS

The facts briefly were that the joint official liquidators (JOLs) of DLIFF sought the Court's approval of certain fee applications. Those fee applications were opposed by the liquidation committee (LC). Relevantly, the LC's concerns were that particular workstreams had not been implemented in a proportionate and appropriate matter, and that, in one instance, a particular workstream should have been approached in a fundamentally abridged manner. Ultimately, the Court granted the JOLs' fee applications. Justice Segal decided that, broadly speaking, the time spent and remuneration sought by the JOLs was justified in the circumstances of the liquidation.

KEY PRINCIPLES

This decision gives welcome clarification on the law following Justice Kawaley's judgment last year in Herald Fund SPC and provides valuable practical guidance to both official liquidators and liquidation committees in relation to the conduct of fee approval applications. The following key principles can be drawn from the decision: