The impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking point for
2022, with several questions arising: will new variants emerge,
what steps will governments take to limit the spread, and what
impact will it have on industries? To date, enforcement actions,
insolvencies and restructurings have been relatively light, but
with new restructuring legislation reforms on the horizon, and
creditors starting to ramp up speed to enforcement, it appears
likely that there will be an increase in winding up and
cross-border restructuring work.
Looking ahead to 2022, from our position as primarily offshore lawyers, we have identified some specific trends on the horizon for the benefit of all our clients – onshore counsel, banks, asset managers, trustees, corporates, insolvency practitioners and individuals.
Key Trends for 2022 - Insolvency & Dispute Resolution
