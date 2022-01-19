Event on: 07/02/2022 from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Location: Key Largo, Florida

The American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) has put together a faculty of prominent bankruptcy judges and experienced practitioners for the the Caribbean Insolvency Symposium. Panels will feature discussions on chapter 15 and other hot topics in cross-border insolvency, a subchapter V update, a special look at SPACs, SPCs and more.

Ogier Partner Jennifer Fox joins a session on Day 2 titled "Cross- Border Insolvency and Fraud Litigation Update". The panel will explore the latest trends in insolvency and fraud litigation, and the effects that COVID-19 has had on these trends.

Ogier Partner Grant Carroll and Managing Associate Gemma Lardner will also be attending.

To learn more about ths symposium, visit this link.