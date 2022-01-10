Liam Faulkner, a Partner in our Cayman Islands' Insolvency & Restructuring team, provides an overview of the past year including the insolvency statistics, the restructuring case of the year, a summary of the key judgments and the legislative amendments to be enacted in 2022.

Read the full review here: Cayman Insolvency & Restructuring: A Review of 2021

