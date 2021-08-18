Worldwide:
Modified Universalism: Not A Principle Of Universal Application
Rosalind Nicholson, a partner with Walkers in the BVI, and John
Crook, a senior associate in Hong Kong, analyse recent developments
in cross-border recognition in Bermuda, Cayman and the BVI.
In today's global economy, cross-border structures,
frequently including an offshore entity, have become familiar to
office holders around the world. However, the territorial
limits of a court's powers can mean that such structures
present obstacles with which office holders attempting to conduct
an orderly and efficient winding up of a debtor's affairs
need to familiarise themselves.
Click to view article.
This was first published in the August 2021 issue (issue
259) of the Global Turnaround.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
