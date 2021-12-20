 INTRODUCTION

When taxes become the subject of dinner-table debates, there's usually a  political or macroeconomic issue below the surface. Today's conversations  about international taxation are no exception. Ever since the financial crisis,  governments around the world have been exploring ways to shore up revenues,  and for many, cracking down on cross-border activity by corporations and  investors seems the obvious route to healthier budgets. News-making actions mainly involve global  multinationals like Apple, Google, and  McDonald's, which are criticized for locating  operations outside the US with the goal  of paying no—or very low—income taxes.

Investment flows through offshore financial  hubs may get fewer headlines. But tax-neutral  domiciles like the Cayman Islands are coming  under increasing scrutiny, some of it politically  motivated. Allegedly, by helping investors  minimize taxes on returns from capital, offshore  financial centers rob the investors' home  countries of needed revenues.

Tax neutrality is key to efficient financial  flows. If citizens of Country A had to  pay taxes twice when they made an  investment in Country B, they'd likely  keep their assets at home.

Do such allegations have merit? To find out,  To find out, Cayman Finance commissioned  Oxford Economics and the International Tax and  Investment Center to closely analyze tax rates  in the EU, with the goal of determining whether  its member states lose significant revenue when  their investors use Cayman-domiciled funds.  Our research shows that treaties and elaborate  domestic rules in the European Union effectively  lower taxes on cross-border investments far  below official published rates.

Furthermore, while offshore jurisdictions like  Cayman offer one route to tax neutrality, it is by no  means the only route. EU member governments  have developed complex—and often considerably  less transparent—mechanisms to achieve the same  objective. In fact, the EU is growing more and  more concerned about such complex maneuvers,  as evidenced by its Council Directive 2011/16,  known as DAC6. The directive requires detailed  reporting of cross-border tax arrangements, with  the aim of achieving transparency in the complex  structures facilitated by tax treaties.

Tax neutrality is a fundamental principle of free[1]market economics. In essence, it says investors  shouldn't make decisions solely on the basis of  tax consequences. It is easy to see how letting  the tax tail wag the economic dog can lead to  market distortions—for example, an unnatural  concentration of capital in jurisdictions whose  only merit is low taxes, or capital flight from  an economically robust but high-tax location.  Thus, tax neutrality is key to efficient financial  flows around the world, and it underpins the  vast global network of tax treaties: If citizens  of Country A had to pay taxes twice when they  made an investment in Country B, they'd likely  keep their assets at home.

For fund investors, tax neutrality means the  country where a fund is registered does not add a  third layer of taxes onto those already imposed in  the investor's home country and in the countries  where the fund invests its assets. Tax-neutral  does not mean tax-free. In fact, it's arguably more  difficult to avoid taxes in a tax-neutral jurisdiction  like Cayman, which doesn't participate in tax  treaties and therefore does not affect other  countries' taxing rights, than in the often opaque  system of domestic and international onshore  rules governing double taxation.

Offshore investment hubs like Cayman  play an important role in helping global  investors aggregate and access funds— one of of capitalism's signature goals.

Efficient capital allocation is a cornerstone of  economic health, and international tax policy  can help support it. But for most governments,  achieving a fair, sustainable fiscal policy that  strikes a balance between raising revenues and  encouraging investment is a struggle. On the one  hand, a national government needs to protect  its domestic tax base; on the other, it can't risk  alienating foreign investors. It's little wonder this  balancing act can get politicized.

We hope that, by shedding light on the taxes  actually paid when money moves from one  jurisdiction to another, our study will allow  policymakers to make objective, data-based  comparisons between tax regimes. When they  do, they are likely to conclude that tax-neutral  offshore investment hubs like Cayman play a  unique and important role in helping global  investors aggregate and access funds—one of  capitalism's signature goals.  

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

Published: July 14, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.