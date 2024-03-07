Hannah Sharvin and Haley Quirk at the RF HR Leadership Forum.

The RF Bank & Trust HR Leadership Forum on 20 Feb at the Marriott Cayman brought together decision-makers and professionals in human resources under the theme 'Thriving Through Innovation' and served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, strategies, and best practices.

The forum featured several panel discussions and a keynote presentation from local experts. Allan Shine, Head of Financial Advisory Services at RF Bank & Trust (Cayman) Limited, outlined the financial landscape for Cayman-based employees and emphasised the critical need for comprehensive financial planning, especially amid economic challenges.

Highlighting the power dynamic in recruitment and compensation negotiations, Haley Quirk and Hannah Sharvin of Expertise Group conveyed to the audience that employees wield significant influence. Research indicates that matching compensation offers for employees that are resigning results in only an average retention period of six months before employees seek better opportunities elsewhere again.

To avoid this, they urged employers to adopt a proactive stance in providing competitive compensation packages to existing team members, rather than reacting to market pressures.

Closing out the half day event, Robert Robertson, president of The University College of the Cayman Islands, moderated a panel on 'Upskilling the Workforce' and the pressing issue of skill gaps observed on both national and regional levels.

The panel featured Shervanna Deleveaux, AVP of Human Resources at RF Bank & Trust; Chris Bailey, director at PwC; and Glenda McTaggart, senior manager of education programmes at Dart. Robertson advocated for a concerted focus on youth education while panellists shared ideas and solutions for internal training programmes.

"We are thrilled to have facilitated such enriching discussions and collaborations at the RF HR Leadership Forum," said Brett Hill, CEO of RF Bank & Trust (Cayman) Limited. "In an ever-evolving landscape, it's imperative that we come together to address the challenges and opportunities facing our workforce. We remain committed to fostering an environment conducive to growth and success for all."

