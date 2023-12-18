Grand Cayman, 12 December 2023– Liquor licence holders will be able to close later than usual on 1 January 2024.

The Liquor Licensing Board recently decided that hotels, restaurants, and retail license holders will be permitted to sell liquor and play music until 2:00 am on Monday, 1 January 2024.

In accordance with Section 11(8) of the Liquor Licensing Act (2019 Revision), the last serving of alcohol must be done 10 minutes prior to closing time. Therefore, the last serving of alcohol must be done by 1:50 am.

All other licensing stipulations remain in effect. The Board also noted that there are no extensions in effect for Christmas Eve on Sunday, 24 December.

