Cayman Islands:
Sister Islands' Liquor Licence Holders Receive New Year's Extension
18 December 2023
by
Cayman Islands Government
Grand Cayman, 12 December 2023– Liquor
licence holders will be able to close later than usual on 1 January
2024.
The Liquor Licensing Board recently decided that hotels,
restaurants, and retail license holders will be permitted to sell
liquor and play music until 2:00 am on Monday, 1 January 2024.
In accordance with Section 11(8) of the Liquor Licensing Act
(2019 Revision), the last serving of alcohol must be done 10
minutes prior to closing time. Therefore, the last serving of
alcohol must be done by 1:50 am.
All other licensing stipulations remain in effect. The Board
also noted that there are no extensions in effect for Christmas Eve
on Sunday, 24 December.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
