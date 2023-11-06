Grand Cayman, 1 November 2023 – Liquor licence holders will be granted an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year's Eve.

At a recent meeting, the Liquor Licensing Board decided that bars, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels will be permitted to sell liquor and play music until 4:00 a.m. on the morning of Monday, 1 January 2024.

Licensees are advised that the last serving of alcohol must be done at 3:50 a.m., ten minutes prior to the closing time - in accordance with Section 11 (8) of the Liquor Licensing Act (2019 Revision). The playing of music must cease promptly at 4:00 a.m.

All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect. The board also noted that there are no extensions in effect for Christmas Eve on Sunday, 24 December.

