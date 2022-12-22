ARTICLE

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI), along with the Liquor Licensing Board for Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, wishes to advise the public of Christmas Day-related restrictions on alcohol sales.

Liquor licence holders, in the retail bar, nightclub, restaurant, package, distributor , and retail mobile categories, must adhere to the licence restriction which prohibits the sale of intoxicating liquor on Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December 2022.

The prohibition period begins at 12am on 25 December and ends at 11:59pm. Licence holders are reminded that all sales must cease 10 minutes before closing.

Hotel licences are not subject to this prohibition, in accordance with Section 11 of the Liquor Licensing Act (2019 Revision).

For more details, please contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 244-6678, 244-6680 or email at info@dci.gov.ky.

