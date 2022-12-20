Cayman Islands:
Liquor And Music And Dancing Licence Holders Receive New Year's Extension
20 December 2022
by
Cayman Islands Government
Grand Cayman, 16 December 2022 – Liquor
and Music and Dancing licence holders will get an extension beyond
regular closing times on New Year's Eve.
The Liquor Licensing Board made the decision this week that
bars, nightclubs, restaurants and hotels are permitted to sell
liquor until 1:50 am and play music until 2:00 am on the morning of
Sunday, 1 January 2023. All other licensing stipulations remain in
effect.
The Board also noted that there are no extensions in effect for
Christmas Eve on Saturday, 24 December.
