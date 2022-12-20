Grand Cayman, 16 December 2022 – Liquor and Music and Dancing licence holders will get an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year's Eve.

The Liquor Licensing Board made the decision this week that bars, nightclubs, restaurants and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:50 am and play music until 2:00 am on the morning of Sunday, 1 January 2023. All other licensing stipulations remain in effect.

The Board also noted that there are no extensions in effect for Christmas Eve on Saturday, 24 December.

