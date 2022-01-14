ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated quarantine requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers

Overview

The government of the Cayman Islands has revised its quarantine requirements for residents and visitors with a travel declaration form. The new requirements are:

Fully vaccinated travelers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival must undergo a 10-day quarantine period, followed by a PCR test on day 11

Unvaccinated travelers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival must undergo a 14-day quarantine period, followed by a PCR test on day 15

Travelers in quarantine will not be permitted to exit isolation until a negative test result is received. Individuals who came in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 may also be required to quarantine or undergo additional testing depending on their vaccination status.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Cayman Islands introduced new quarantine requirements for residents and visitors entering the country. These new requirements were published on 11 Jan. 2022 and became effective immediately.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 January 2022

