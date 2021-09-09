ARTICLE

GRAND CAYMAN - The Health Services Authority (HSA) has informed the Cayman Islands Government that a local resident was admitted to the George Town Hospital on the evening of Wednesday, 8 September showing potential symptoms associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Testing is ongoing to verify if the person, who has no travel history, is indeed a symptomatic positive case. Conclusive results are expected to be returned on Thursday, 9 September.

"While we keenly await confirmation of the test results from the HSA, I'd like to reassure the public that all of the necessary testing, protective protocols, and precautions have been implemented", Premier, Hon. Wayne Panton said. "As we have always done, we will be guided by the science and take the necessary steps to protect the safety of our people".

In accordance with established health protocols, first responders who have come into contact with the person are being isolated.

More information will be provided following the outcome of the testing.

