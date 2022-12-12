Grand Cayman, 8 December 2022

General Registry wishes to advise the public that its offices, as well as the counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be closed on Friday, 9 December from 1:30pm to facilitate a staff function.

General Registry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and will resume normal operating hours on Monday, 12 December, as its offices open from 8:30am while the counter will be available from 9am.

Additional interruptions are planned over the holiday period. The next closure will happen on Friday, 23 December from 12:30pm, with offices reopening on Wednesday, 28 December. The last holiday closure will be on Friday, 30 December, from 12:30pm with offices reopening on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

