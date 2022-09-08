Key Points

On 24 August 2022, the government of the Cayman Islands lifted all COVID-19 related entry requirements for travelers

Overview

The government of the Cayman Islands lifted all COVID-19 entry measures on 24 August 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival or present proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test result or history of COVID-19 illness when entering the country.

What are the Changes?

On 24 August 2022, the government of the Cayman Islands lifted all COVID-19 entry requirements for all travelers. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Cayman's Islands website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 September, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.