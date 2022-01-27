Key Points

The Cayman Islands will move to phase five of the country's reopening plan

Quarantine periods will be shortened for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers

Overview

The government of the Cayman Islands launched phase five of the country's reopening plan on 20 Jan. 2022. Under this new phase, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to receive a negative LTF or PCR test result no more than 24 hours prior to departure for the Cayman Islands.

All fully vaccinated travelers arriving from a country with less than 60 percent vaccination rates will be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period. All unvaccinated travelers will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period. Quarantine periods can be shortened if a negative LTF or PCR test result can be produced after arriving in the Cayman Islands.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Cayman Islands has moved to phase five of the country's reopening plan. This change will allow more travelers to enter the country and potentially undergo shorter quarantine periods.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 January 2022.

